MERRIMACK - Thomas W. Cook Jr., 91, of Merrimack, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in his home after a lengthy illness.
Born in Bridgeport, Conn., on Feb. 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Thomas W. Cook Sr. and Ida (Rimmer) Cook.
From 1946 to 1948, he served in Japan with the U.S. Army.
Before retiring, Tom worked for NE Circuits. Most recently, he worked part time for Merrimack Flower Shop.
He loved being outdoors, and always loved to make people laugh. Tom also had his parting quote: "Take her easy".
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Theresa M. (Gallant) Cook, who died in 2012; his brother, Robert Cook; and his sister, Winona Burroughs.
Family members include two sons, Earl Cook and his wife Gail, and Thomas Cook; five grandchildren, Ashley, Mitch, Cassidy, Tanya, and Brandon; three great-grandchildren, Adisynne, Jenna, Kayleigh; an adopted son, Daniel Hock, owner of the flower shop; and a nephew, Bobby Cook.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A graveside service for both Thomas and Theresa Cook is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack is in charge of arrangements.
For more information or to sign an online memorial, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 29, 2019