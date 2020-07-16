1/1
Thomas W. Tamulevich
1946 - 2020
Thomas W. Tamulevich, 74, of Bedford, NH died July 14, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Worcester, MA on March 7, 1946, Thomas was the son of Anthony and Helen (Kiselauskus) Tamulevich. He was a graduate of St. John's High School, class of 1964. He earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from Lowell Technical Institute in 1968.

Thomas's work history included Naval Ordinance in Maryland, where he obtained a rocket propulsion patent. He developed a special wire for the first Lunar Land Rover while working at Johnson Steel & Wire in Worcester, MA. He was also a leader in fiber optics, holding four patents for optical attenuators while working at LCS, Inc. in Hudson, NH.

In retirement, Thomas loved to garden. He was so successful growing vegetables that he was forever delivering his overflowing bounty to his neighbors. When Thomas wasn't working in the dirt, he was a master at baking artisan breads. Kalamata olive bread and asiago cheese bread were his favorites.

Family members include his wife of 52 years, Janet (Runis) Tamulevich; two sons, Andrew and Christopher Tamulevich; two grandsons, James and Jack Tamulevich; and one sister, Ruth (Tamulevich) Brock and husband Daniel of Scarborough, ME.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. All services are private to his family. Thomas will be laid to rest in Bedford Center Cemetery, Bedford, NH. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to: Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

July 15, 2020
To Chris and his entire family; so very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers go to all
Darlene Gobbi
Friend
July 15, 2020
Hi Chris, So sad to hear of your Dad passing into the next life. I and your fellow workers share in your and your relatives loss.
Kenneth Hart
Coworker
