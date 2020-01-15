Timothy Alan "TJ" Cates Jr. (1996 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I remember us having a few classes together we talked a..."
    - Kali Lacourse
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Nance Gillies
  • "We have had the honor of knowing and loving TJ. We have so..."
    - Cherie and Wayne Yamamoto
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this time."
    - The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
Service Information
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH
03054
(603)-424-5530
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral
145 Lowell Street
Manchester, IL
View Map
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Timothy Alan "TJ" Cates Jr., 23, of Manchester, went with angels to Heaven on Jan. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving mom and dad and close family members.

Born on Sept. 14, 1996, he was the son of Kimberly (Alarcon) and Timothy Alan Cates Sr.

In 2015, he graduated from Manchester High School Central. He was a member of the high school marching band.

While in school, he earned his black belt in taekwondo.

TJ was family-oriented and loved to camp, fish, hunt and attend family gatherings. He was also an avid musician who loved to write songs and play his guitar.

TJ was currently employed at Mr. Messenger in Manchester.

Along with his loving parents, family members include his maternal and paternal grandparents; his great-grandmother; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends - who all loved him dearly.

SERVICES: Visitation is planned for Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph Cathedral, 145 Lowell St., Manchester. Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire, 52 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301 or online at https://bianh.org/donate

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 15, 2020
Funeral Home Details