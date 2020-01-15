MANCHESTER - Timothy Alan "TJ" Cates Jr., 23, of Manchester, went with angels to Heaven on Jan. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving mom and dad and close family members.
Born on Sept. 14, 1996, he was the son of Kimberly (Alarcon) and Timothy Alan Cates Sr.
In 2015, he graduated from Manchester High School Central. He was a member of the high school marching band.
While in school, he earned his black belt in taekwondo.
TJ was family-oriented and loved to camp, fish, hunt and attend family gatherings. He was also an avid musician who loved to write songs and play his guitar.
TJ was currently employed at Mr. Messenger in Manchester.
Along with his loving parents, family members include his maternal and paternal grandparents; his great-grandmother; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends - who all loved him dearly.
.
SERVICES: Visitation is planned for Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph Cathedral, 145 Lowell St., Manchester. Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire, 52 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301 or online at https://bianh.org/donate
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 15, 2020