Timothy C. Beaulac, 64, of Gorham, died on June 26. He was born in Berlin, NH, on July 28, 1955 and graduated from Berlin High in 1973. He worked as a Pharmacist for many local pharmacies, retiring in 2015 from WALMART in Gorham.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou (Riff) Beaulac of Gorham; his daughter Holly J. Beaulac of Rochester, NY; a sister Colette A. Foss of Clearwater, FL; brothers Robert M. Beaulac of Penacook, NH and Jon J. Beaulac of Saratoga Springs, NY; sister-in-law Donna Desilets of Concord, NH; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 30 at 10 AM at St. Anne Church in Berlin. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery in Gorham. Due to the current restrictions in place, a walk-thru visitation on Monday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Berlin Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 72, Berlin, NH, 03570 or to C.H.A.D., c/o Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH, 03756-0001. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.