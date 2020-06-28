Timothy C. Beaulac
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy C. Beaulac, 64, of Gorham, died on June 26. He was born in Berlin, NH, on July 28, 1955 and graduated from Berlin High in 1973. He worked as a Pharmacist for many local pharmacies, retiring in 2015 from WALMART in Gorham.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lou (Riff) Beaulac of Gorham; his daughter Holly J. Beaulac of Rochester, NY; a sister Colette A. Foss of Clearwater, FL; brothers Robert M. Beaulac of Penacook, NH and Jon J. Beaulac of Saratoga Springs, NY; sister-in-law Donna Desilets of Concord, NH; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 30 at 10 AM at St. Anne Church in Berlin. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery in Gorham. Due to the current restrictions in place, a walk-thru visitation on Monday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Berlin Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 72, Berlin, NH, 03570 or to C.H.A.D., c/o Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH, 03756-0001. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anne Church in Berlin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
180 Hillside Avenue
Berlin, NH 03570
(603) 752-1344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Dear Marylou and Holly, Accept my deepest sympathies in your loss of a loving husband and dad who couldn't be prouder. Tim's qualities of kindness and compassion and generosity were blessings that guided him. Those of us, family and friends, who were fortunate enough to experience his love and friendship, will never forget him. Tim gave much of himself to the community as an outstanding caring and dedicated pharmacist, the best I personally had the pleasure of working with. I consider myself quite fortunate being able to call him a friend, he will be missed.
David Douin
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved