Dear Marylou and Holly, Accept my deepest sympathies in your loss of a loving husband and dad who couldn't be prouder. Tim's qualities of kindness and compassion and generosity were blessings that guided him. Those of us, family and friends, who were fortunate enough to experience his love and friendship, will never forget him. Tim gave much of himself to the community as an outstanding caring and dedicated pharmacist, the best I personally had the pleasure of working with. I consider myself quite fortunate being able to call him a friend, he will be missed.

David Douin

Friend