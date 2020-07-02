1/1
Timothy D. Barton
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy D. Barton, 64, of Manchester, died June 27, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness.

He was born in Claremont on October 22, 1955 to Robert and Annette (Dumont) Barton. He grew up in Claremont, lived in Keene for several years and moved to Manchester where he resided for many years. In retirement he wintered in Punta Gorda, FL.

He earned an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Concord Technical College and a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Business from the University of New Hampshire.

Tim worked at Kingsbury Tool as a Mechanical Engineer, Pneumo Precision as National Sales Manager and DECCO (Donovan Engineering and Construction Company), Inc. as Executive Vice-President and Owner for more than 19 years. He was extremely proud of DECCO and its transformation under his and his two business partners' leadership. Along with so many other things, the DECCO family will always remain an important part of Tim's legacy.

Tim was a past President of ABC New Hampshire/Vermont Workers Compensation Trust, a past Chairman of the Gould Construction Institute, a current member of DECCO's Board of Directors and an active volunteer in numerous professional organizations.

He was an avid craftsman who enjoyed renovating properties. He also enjoyed playing softball and hockey and loved antique muscle and foreign cars of all sorts. He loved them all. Tim was an avid fan of all Boston professional sports teams and enjoyed every opportunity to go to events.

Tim was dedicated to his family and his work. His approach in life was fearless and he was not afraid of change. He was a consummate professional with the mischievous side of him always present. He especially loved mentoring family, friends, partners and even strangers, always seeming to know what to do and what to say. He thrived on guiding so many on their journey in life.

Tim was a loving son to his parents, whom he cared for for over 25 years, a loving, nurturing and devoted Dad and Grampie to his surviving children, Kate Eagen and Heather Barton, both of Manchester and grandchildren, Bennett and Colin Eagen of Manchester, a longtime loving companion to Renee Burba of Salem, loving uncle to several nieces and nephews and a faithful, generous and beloved friend to so many.

There are no words to describe Tim and the man he was. He was simply "one of a kind". His quiet confidence, gentle demeanor and huge compassion will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate to have had Tim touch their lives.

Tim was committed to ensuring people, from all different backgrounds, had access to opportunities to succeed at DECCO. He facilitated a relationship on behalf of DECCO's apprenticeship program with MY TURN, an organization that helps our youth develop skills, goals and self-confidence. In honor of Tim and his legacy, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to MY TURN and sent to 340 Granite St., Manchester, NH 03102.

SERVICES: There are no public services. Private burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a future date when social gathering is allowed.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 1, 2020
Kate, Heather, Bennet, and Colin, My thoughts are with you all during this time. Your father was such a nice man, may his memories comfort you.
Jodi DiComes
Friend
July 1, 2020
Heather my heart is breaking for you and your family. you are in my thoughts and prayers
Becky Rahe
Friend
July 1, 2020
God bless you brother Tim. We sure had good times through the years. We will all miss you tons. I'll try to keep stopping the puck in the middle as you suggest. You are one of a kind. Miss you and love you brother.
Gerry Bergeron
Friend
July 1, 2020
Tim was the true thread of our company over the years... kept the machine humming. God Bless.
bryan davis
Coworker
July 1, 2020
Heather I am so very sorry and my heart is breaking for you. With sympathy.
Karen St Louis
Friend
July 1, 2020
DECCO is empty. His impact will be felt for years and years. A great friend. Heartbroken
Kyle Reagan
Coworker
July 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers to all of you!
Darlene Simmons
Friend
July 1, 2020
To my best friend and "brother from another mother"....my heart and soul aches for you...I will miss our chats, our adventures, and our brotherhood. I love you my friend.....forever!!!
Dick Dryer
Friend
July 1, 2020
What a beautiful depiction of the man Tim really was. He was a family friend and while our connection was short in years - his impact was immense. We will miss him. We are forever thankful for his support and friendship, always supporting us without question. A great man who has left behind to all of us beautiful memories. With love, The Snide Family
Hilary Snide
Friend
July 1, 2020
Our hearts are broken with news of your passing. After knowing you since kindergarten and then renewing our great friendship many years ago after we each went our separate ways i can only hope that you are now back with your mom and dad looking down on us with that wonderful smile. We love you and already miss you. Bob and Anita Porter
Bob Porter
Friend
July 1, 2020
We are so sad to here this news, Tim you are a good man and I'm Proud to have had the opportunity to know you even for a short time. one day some way i hope our paths will cross again. Until then enjoy your new Journey.
Wayne Shearer
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved