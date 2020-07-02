Timothy D. Barton, 64, of Manchester, died June 27, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness.
He was born in Claremont on October 22, 1955 to Robert and Annette (Dumont) Barton. He grew up in Claremont, lived in Keene for several years and moved to Manchester where he resided for many years. In retirement he wintered in Punta Gorda, FL.
He earned an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Concord Technical College and a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Business from the University of New Hampshire.
Tim worked at Kingsbury Tool as a Mechanical Engineer, Pneumo Precision as National Sales Manager and DECCO (Donovan Engineering and Construction Company), Inc. as Executive Vice-President and Owner for more than 19 years. He was extremely proud of DECCO and its transformation under his and his two business partners' leadership. Along with so many other things, the DECCO family will always remain an important part of Tim's legacy.
Tim was a past President of ABC New Hampshire/Vermont Workers Compensation Trust, a past Chairman of the Gould Construction Institute, a current member of DECCO's Board of Directors and an active volunteer in numerous professional organizations.
He was an avid craftsman who enjoyed renovating properties. He also enjoyed playing softball and hockey and loved antique muscle and foreign cars of all sorts. He loved them all. Tim was an avid fan of all Boston professional sports teams and enjoyed every opportunity to go to events.
Tim was dedicated to his family and his work. His approach in life was fearless and he was not afraid of change. He was a consummate professional with the mischievous side of him always present. He especially loved mentoring family, friends, partners and even strangers, always seeming to know what to do and what to say. He thrived on guiding so many on their journey in life.
Tim was a loving son to his parents, whom he cared for for over 25 years, a loving, nurturing and devoted Dad and Grampie to his surviving children, Kate Eagen and Heather Barton, both of Manchester and grandchildren, Bennett and Colin Eagen of Manchester, a longtime loving companion to Renee Burba of Salem, loving uncle to several nieces and nephews and a faithful, generous and beloved friend to so many.
There are no words to describe Tim and the man he was. He was simply "one of a kind". His quiet confidence, gentle demeanor and huge compassion will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate to have had Tim touch their lives.
Tim was committed to ensuring people, from all different backgrounds, had access to opportunities to succeed at DECCO. He facilitated a relationship on behalf of DECCO's apprenticeship program with MY TURN, an organization that helps our youth develop skills, goals and self-confidence. In honor of Tim and his legacy, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to MY TURN and sent to 340 Granite St., Manchester, NH 03102.
SERVICES: There are no public services. Private burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a future date when social gathering is allowed.
SERVICES: There are no public services. Private burial is at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a future date when social gathering is allowed.
