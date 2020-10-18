Dear Gloria and Billups Family, So many stories from Johnson State and the intervening years come to mind! None of which shall be repeated here. I will miss the times we had together when Tim would come to Vermont and visit cousin Jim. Tim may have passed into the next world, but he will always be remembered in the gatherings of our college friends, TEB (The Everlasting Brothers). Blessings to his family and friends!

Dave Cobb

Classmate