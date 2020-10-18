1/1
Timothy J. Billups
1952 - 2020
Timothy J. Billups, 67, of Weare, died October 13, 2020, at CMC, after a brief illness.

Born December 3, 1952, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Mary E. (Murray) Billups. Timothy was a graduate of Pentucket Regional High School, W. Newbury, MA, and earned his Bachelor's degree in political science from Johnson State College, Johnson, VT.

Timothy worked as a sales rep. in the gas division of NSTAR for 24 years before retiring in 2013. He also served in the National Guard for 6 years.

Timothy was an avid fisherman. He loved gardening and working on projects in his yard, and working with granite. Timothy had a very generous spirit. He was always there to help anyone, with anything, and would always be early to arrive. He was extremely outgoing, very comical, and had a great sense of humor. Above all else, Timothy will be remembered as a loving son, husband, brother, cousin, uncle and friend.

Surviving family members include his wife of 19 years, Gloria B. (Tremblay) Billups of Weare; four siblings, Thomas E. Billups and wife Felice of Barrington, RI, Anne E. McClung and husband John of Lake Toxaway, NC, Lynn M. Kisselbach and husband Kenneth of Grantham, and Kathleen M. Laramie of N. Andover, MA; many nieces and nephews; and many Vermont relatives and cousins.

SERVICES: A visitation with masks and strict social distancing will take place from 1 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday, October 20th. All services will be private to the family. It is anticipated that a memorial celebration of Tim's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Service
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

October 16, 2020
Gloria: Jim called us a few moments ago to let us know. We are so sorry. I fondly recall many conversations through the decades here with Tim. We appreciated Tim's enthusiastic wave and conversation when he passed the house driving in and out of Beaver Pond Road. Please accept our sincere condolences. Pat and Karen Doherty
Pat and Karen Doherty
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
I'm saddened to learn of Tim's passing. I always enjoyed seeing him on Porters Point, chatting with him and enjoying his big personality! My thoughts to you all, especially Gloria. My Dad will welcome him with open arms.
Kristen McPhail
Family
October 16, 2020
Dear Gloria and Billups Family, So many stories from Johnson State and the intervening years come to mind! None of which shall be repeated here. I will miss the times we had together when Tim would come to Vermont and visit cousin Jim. Tim may have passed into the next world, but he will always be remembered in the gatherings of our college friends, TEB (The Everlasting Brothers). Blessings to his family and friends!
Dave Cobb
Classmate
October 15, 2020
Dear Anne, my heart goes out to you and your family. My sincerest, heartfelt condolences to you. Peace and blessings to you.
Harriet Duffy
Family Friend
October 15, 2020
I remember Tim very well from PHS, what a nice person! Always had a smile and a kind word to share. I'm sorry to learn that Tim has passed. No doubt he'll have a kind word and smile for St. Peter when they meet.
Edward Denn
Classmate
