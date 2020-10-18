Timothy J. Billups, 67, of Weare, died October 13, 2020, at CMC, after a brief illness.
Born December 3, 1952, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Mary E. (Murray) Billups. Timothy was a graduate of Pentucket Regional High School, W. Newbury, MA, and earned his Bachelor's degree in political science from Johnson State College, Johnson, VT.
Timothy worked as a sales rep. in the gas division of NSTAR for 24 years before retiring in 2013. He also served in the National Guard for 6 years.
Timothy was an avid fisherman. He loved gardening and working on projects in his yard, and working with granite. Timothy had a very generous spirit. He was always there to help anyone, with anything, and would always be early to arrive. He was extremely outgoing, very comical, and had a great sense of humor. Above all else, Timothy will be remembered as a loving son, husband, brother, cousin, uncle and friend.
Surviving family members include his wife of 19 years, Gloria B. (Tremblay) Billups of Weare; four siblings, Thomas E. Billups and wife Felice of Barrington, RI, Anne E. McClung and husband John of Lake Toxaway, NC, Lynn M. Kisselbach and husband Kenneth of Grantham, and Kathleen M. Laramie of N. Andover, MA; many nieces and nephews; and many Vermont relatives and cousins.
SERVICES: A visitation with masks and strict social distancing will take place from 1 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday, October 20th. All services will be private to the family. It is anticipated that a memorial celebration of Tim's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
