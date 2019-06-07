Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Timothy J. Gonzales, 64, a lifelong Manchester resident, died June 5, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family.



Born in Manchester on Dec. 19, 1954, he was educated in the local school system and attended Trinity and Central high schools.



He served in the



Before retiring, Tim owned and operated two businesses in Manchester: Cahoots Sports Bar & Grille and EPS, Electronic Prepress Solutions. He also worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance and Quality Insulation. Tim was proud of his work for the New Hampshire Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.



Tim loved coaching and touched the lives of many local youths. He was a junior varsity baseball and freshman football coach at Manchester High School Central; coached for the Babe Ruth League; and MRYHA hockey in Manchester. He was honored to coach the 1990 Manchester North Little League team, which won the State Championship, and was a strong advocate for the Challenger division. In addition, Tim served as manager and coach for Cardinal Builders of the Carignan Men's Softball League.



Tim was an avid skier in his younger years and also loved tuna fishing. He had a passion for New England sports and national politics.



Family members include his wife, Joanne (Monahan) Gonzales of Manchester; two sons, Michael Gonzales and wife Michelle of Manchester, and Scott Gonzales and wife Shawna, also of Manchester; two grandchildren, Tyler and Mica Gonzales; his brother, Robert Gonzales and wife Noreen of Auburn, sisters-in-law, Bette Gonzales and Inge Gonzales; brother-in-law, John Gagen; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by brothers, Richard and William Gonzales; and his sister, Joyce Gagen.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Monday, June 10, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HOPE for New Hampshire Recovery, 293 Wilson St, Manchester, N.H. 03103.



To send an online message of condolence, please visit







