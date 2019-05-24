GOFFSTOWN - Timothy J. Mahoney Jr. died peacefully on May 14, 2019.
Born April 1, 1922, in Cambridge, Mass., he lived and worked in New York and Massachusetts, then moved to Goffstown to live with his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Marilyn, in 2011.
From 1942 to 1945, Tim served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. A radar technician, he worked on B-24s in Italy.
Tim was a member of the USS Constitution Model Shipwright Guild, and was an award-winning Master Modeler of ships. He was a longtime volunteer at the Constitution Museum, and cherished the friendships he made there and in the Guild.
Family members include his children, James (and Marilyn) of Goffstown, Dan (and Leslie) of Palo Alto, Calif., Peter (and Karen) of San Jose, Calif., Margaret (and Bill Bitter) of Leominster, Mass., Richard (and Kim) of Wellesley, Mass.; 10 grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lillian; and son, Timothy.
SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated June 1 at 10 a.m. from St. Lawrence Church in Goffstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the USS Constitution Museum Annual Fund https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/support/donate/).
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2019