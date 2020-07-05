Timothy J. Morgan, 64 of Windham, NH, died suddenly on June 30, 2020 at Parkland Medical Center, Derry, NH after a determined battle against esophageal cancer. He is the beloved husband of Donna (Schuler) Morgan of 44 years and their two very special Golden Retrievers, Blaze (Little Boy) and Skeeter (Little Girl).
Tim was born in Berlin, NH, where he grew up and was educated, attending St. Patrick's School, and graduating from Berlin High School. He was an Eagle Scout. He earned his Associate's Degree from Laconia Vocational Technical College, Laconia, NH in Graphic arts. He was a resident of Windham for the past 40 years.
Tim was a retired Technical Sales Representative for Presstek Inc. of Hudson, NH, covering the east coast and Canada. He also worked for Hoechst Celanese and Agfa as a Field Service Manager for over 25 years. He enjoyed the graphic arts profession. As his retirement job, Tim was a bus driver for Premier Coach of Warren, NH, where he enjoyed traveling with many New England high school and college teams. He looked forward to owning his own motor coach to travel throughout the US.
Tim was an avid skier, enjoying many a winter on Wildcat Mountain in Pinkham Notch, NH. Wildcat Mountain and the friends he made there were near and dear to his heart. He loved the serenity of the White Mountains and he found strength there. He and his wife Donna also enjoyed traveling west to ski. His favorite trail was Limelight at Sun Valley, ID.
Tim and his wife Donna built their own home in Windham, 40 year ago with the aid of extend family members on the weekend and nights after his real job. They built their home from the ground up, clearing the lot of land, framing, siding, shingling, and even asphalting their own driveway. Tim became a good amateur carpenter and continued to build homes as a group project for other family members and friends over the course of many years. Tim's "thing" was service to others. He loved to help and give back to others.
Tim also was a wonderful cook and upon his retirement he welcomed his wife, Donna home every night with a home cooked meal and a warm welcoming fire in the fireplace. He also loved to cook for a crowd!
Tim was the son of the late Arthur and Alice (Roy) Morgan of Berlin, NH. He was also predeceased by his brother Michael A. Morgan of Exeter, NH and his surviving wife Lesley. He leaves behind his sisters Patricia and her husband Robert Hood, his sister Denise Morgan and her significant other Gary Croteau all of Berlin, NH as well as nieces and nephews, Jonathan and Marc Morgan, Erik and Kelly Hood, Greg Allain, Jeff Morgan-Allain and Kim (Allain) Lapointe,
He was also deeply loved by his in laws, Dorothy Schuler, his mother-in-law of Windham, NH, his brother and sister in laws, Ronald A. Schuler, Jr and Donna Schuler of Jackson, NH and his brother and sister in laws Robert and Jane Schuler of Lexington, MA, his nieces and nephew Kirsten and Kurt Schuler and Lauren Schuler.
It is understood that in these precarious times with the COVID virus we must remain vigilant and do whatever is safe and comfortable for all. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, July 5th from 2-5 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, but if you are unable to attend, please keep Tim in your prayers.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 6th at 11 AM at St. Matthew's Parish, Windham, NH where social distancing in the church is arranged and masks are required. Cremation will follow.
Tim credits Caron Of Pennsylvania with guiding him to his sobriety of eight years. He often said Caron gave him a new life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Caron Treatment Center - Chapel Fund, 243 N. Galen Hall Rd, Wernersville, PA 19565.
