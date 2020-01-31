Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Alvirne Chapel Hudson , NH View Map Wake 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM Boston Billiard Club Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HUDSON - Timothy Martin Conroy, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones after a courageous battle with leukemia on Jan. 27, 2020, in Home Health & Hospice Care, Merrimack.



Tim was born on April 21, 1960, in Fontana, Calif. He was the fourth child of John A. and Jeannie E. Conroy from the West End of Boston and Springfield, Mass.



He is survived by his soulmate, Rachael Chase; eldest son, Christopher Conroy and wife Jennifer; daughter, Meghan Conroy; son, Dylan Conroy; and Anthony Bellot. Tim and his family made Hudson their home for more than 23 years after migrating from the Stoneham/Wakefield area in Massachusetts. Also, by his side for his final days were his loving siblings, sister, Linda McKenzie of Nashua, Patricia Conroy-Reasor of Windham, and his brother, Brian Conroy of Merrimack.



Tim served four years in the U.S. Army, worked in landscaping, and he ran his own telecom business C3 Technologies for more than 20 years.



He was mechanically inclined and enjoyed working on motorcycles, four-wheelers and automobiles.



By far his biggest passion in life was his family and his grandchildren, Cameron and Carter whom he adored. Tim was the rock and shield of the Conroy Clan and he never thought twice about dropping what he was doing to help someone in need. He helped many family members and friends as he knew the things important in life weren't things at all, they're the people you share your life with. His legacy will live on through all of the lives he has touched. His rugged stature of a strong man turned into a soft gentle giant before the cancer diminished his body. He will be deeply missed, and the world is missing a great man. The Angels will be so glad to hear your voice sing. God Speed Tim Conroy, we love you and miss you.



.



SERVICES: A brief 60-minute service will be held at the Alvirne Chapel in Hudson on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. followed by an Irish wake/celebration of life at Boston Billiard Club in Nashua from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tim's wishes were for all to remember the good times, love and laughter together he shared with so many of us.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia Research Foundation:

