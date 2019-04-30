GOFFSTOWN - Timothy "The Governor" Mihoy, 78, of Goffstown, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown.
Born and raised in Goffstown, he was the son of the late William and Matilda Mihoy.
He was educated in the Goffstown school system. Timothy graduated from Central High School.
Timothy spent his career as a union laborer.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 44 years, Sandra (Heroux) Mihoy.
Family members include a son, Tim E. Mihoy and his wife Sharon of Dunbarton; a daughter, Torree Schunemann and her husband Thomas of Goffstown; three grandsons, Eric Bourgeois of New Boston, Sean Schunemann and TJ Schunemann, both of Goffstown; a brother, Archie Mihoy of Derry; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A gathering is planned for Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 30, 2019