Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy P. Fitzgerald. View Sign

MANCHESTER - Timothy P. Fitzgerald, 65, of Manchester, died April 9, 2019, in his residence.



Born in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, on Feb. 11, 1954, he was the son of the late Herbert P. and Elaine T. (Eagan) Fitzgerald. He was educated in Manchester and attended Central High School.



Tim was an avid collector of watches and hats celebrating his favorite teams. He was a passionate follower of Boston sports, particularly the Bruins, and loved playing goaltender in youth hockey, along with his brothers and dad, for many years. Despite the lifelong challenges of Sturge Weber Syndrome, Tim remained as warm hearted as he was resilient. He had a salty Irish sense of humor and always found comfort and pride in his family. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.



He was predeceased by both parents and a brother, David M. Fitzgerald in 1981.



Family members include a sister, Ann L. Foley of Narragansett, R.I.; three brothers, Daniel P. Fitzgerald and wife Joan of Manchester, Kevin M. Fitzgerald and wife Marie Gross Fitzgerald of Bedford, and John H. Fitzgerald and partner, Holly Breault of Manchester; aunts, Dr. Ruth Eagan of Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, Patricia Yardley of Calais, Maine, and Sister Judith Fitzgerald of Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada; an uncle, David Eagan and wife Sharon of Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday from St. Catherine of Siena Church, 225 Hemlock St., corner of Webster Street, Manchester. Committal prayers to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Sturge-Weber Foundation, 12345 Jones Road, Houston, Texas







MANCHESTER - Timothy P. Fitzgerald, 65, of Manchester, died April 9, 2019, in his residence.Born in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, on Feb. 11, 1954, he was the son of the late Herbert P. and Elaine T. (Eagan) Fitzgerald. He was educated in Manchester and attended Central High School.Tim was an avid collector of watches and hats celebrating his favorite teams. He was a passionate follower of Boston sports, particularly the Bruins, and loved playing goaltender in youth hockey, along with his brothers and dad, for many years. Despite the lifelong challenges of Sturge Weber Syndrome, Tim remained as warm hearted as he was resilient. He had a salty Irish sense of humor and always found comfort and pride in his family. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.He was predeceased by both parents and a brother, David M. Fitzgerald in 1981.Family members include a sister, Ann L. Foley of Narragansett, R.I.; three brothers, Daniel P. Fitzgerald and wife Joan of Manchester, Kevin M. Fitzgerald and wife Marie Gross Fitzgerald of Bedford, and John H. Fitzgerald and partner, Holly Breault of Manchester; aunts, Dr. Ruth Eagan of Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, Patricia Yardley of Calais, Maine, and Sister Judith Fitzgerald of Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada; an uncle, David Eagan and wife Sharon of Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada; and nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday from St. Catherine of Siena Church, 225 Hemlock St., corner of Webster Street, Manchester. Committal prayers to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Sturge-Weber Foundation, 12345 Jones Road, Houston, Texas Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close