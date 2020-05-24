Timothy Paul Perkins
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Paul Perkins, 61, of Lake Mary, Fla., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence while being supported by his wife.

He was born in Manchester, N.H., on Aug. 17, 1958, to Kathleen Perkins (Myers) and Donald Perkins. Timothy lived most of his life in Manchester, N.H., while employed for 37 years at the Manchester Public Works Department, and recently relocated to Lake Mary, Fla., for his post-retirement life. He was a 1976 graduate of Manchester Memorial High School.

Tim will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and caring neighbor. He loved spending time with his family and friends, spending time outdoors, and playing and following sports, most notably golf, baseball, basketball, hockey, and fishing. Tim played baseball, softball, and basketball throughout his life in Manchester, and volunteered at numerous local athletic organizations up until his retirement and relocation to Florida. While living in Florida, Tim loved spending time with his wife, golfing, visiting the beach, and working on home projects.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Donna Perkins (Prindiville); his two sons, Sean and Patrick; his two grandchildren, Finnigan and Imogen Grace; three sisters, Carol Diggins, Patricia Perkins-Wiley, and Cecelia Buckley; two brothers, Paul and John; as well as nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both of his parents.

Instead of a traditional funeral, a private celebration of life will be held on his upcoming birthday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those remembering Tim spend time with their families and consider volunteering to support local youth organizations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 23, 2020
Tim was a deeply dedicated loving husband to his beautiful wife Donna . May he rest in peace until they reunite once again in heaven !
Susan Day
Friend
May 23, 2020
I remember two years ago sitting at a bar after playing golf having a couple before going home to Donna for dinner. Tim Perkins was a great man! Ill miss him for sure and actually I already do.
Billy B
Friend
May 22, 2020
I have many great memories as a youngster/ teenager as so many of our cousin group hung bu out and played together. No doubt he is with Michael H and Shaun O sharing a beer with St. Peter.... As a parent, he was especially proud of his boys. Taken way too early. Cousin Brian
Brian S
Family
May 22, 2020
Donna Perkins
Spouse
May 22, 2020
Carol, Patty, Celia, Paul and John - I am so sorry to hear about Tim. The Wallace family send our love to you all during this difficult time. We were fortunate to have our Cotter Court/Young St family and hold onto the many good memories there. May God bring you comfort and peace. Much love.
Judy Kuchinski
Neighbor
May 21, 2020
Sean Perkins
Son
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved