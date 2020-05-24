Timothy Paul Perkins, 61, of Lake Mary, Fla., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence while being supported by his wife.



He was born in Manchester, N.H., on Aug. 17, 1958, to Kathleen Perkins (Myers) and Donald Perkins. Timothy lived most of his life in Manchester, N.H., while employed for 37 years at the Manchester Public Works Department, and recently relocated to Lake Mary, Fla., for his post-retirement life. He was a 1976 graduate of Manchester Memorial High School.



Tim will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and caring neighbor. He loved spending time with his family and friends, spending time outdoors, and playing and following sports, most notably golf, baseball, basketball, hockey, and fishing. Tim played baseball, softball, and basketball throughout his life in Manchester, and volunteered at numerous local athletic organizations up until his retirement and relocation to Florida. While living in Florida, Tim loved spending time with his wife, golfing, visiting the beach, and working on home projects.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Donna Perkins (Prindiville); his two sons, Sean and Patrick; his two grandchildren, Finnigan and Imogen Grace; three sisters, Carol Diggins, Patricia Perkins-Wiley, and Cecelia Buckley; two brothers, Paul and John; as well as nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both of his parents.



Instead of a traditional funeral, a private celebration of life will be held on his upcoming birthday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those remembering Tim spend time with their families and consider volunteering to support local youth organizations.



