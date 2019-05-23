Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Timothy R. Lesnick, 53, passed away unexpectedly in his home on May 19, 2019, from complications of multiple sclerosis.



Tim, an "almost Christmas baby," was born on Dec. 24, 1965, the oldest of four sons of Richard Lesnick and Anne Grady Gilman. He was also the beloved stepson of Gary Gilman. Tim was a lifelong resident of Manchester and was educated in the local school system.



On April 15, 2004, Tim married the love of his life and his true soulmate, Frances Gilman. Tim never had children of his own but together he and Fran fostered Fran's grandson, Devin. After Tim was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and went on disability, he was blessed with many happy hours of devotion to Devin who was just five years old when he came to live with them. Tim and Devin were best of friends. Tim stood out in a crowd with his bright orange hair.



In his younger years, Tim enjoyed horseback riding and, more recently, was an avid music lover and poker player. He was always willing to jump in a car and make some road trips traveling with his younger brothers and sister and this has left them with many happy memories. Most recently, he visited the Coca-Cola Museum in Atlanta, Ga., Stone Mountain, and Virginia Beach, three places that he had wanted to visit for a long time.



Tim will always be remembered for his soft-spoken mannerisms and his kindness, especially when dealing with the young people involved in his life.



Tim was predeceased by his brothers, Paul Lesnick and Sean Gilman; his father, Richard Lesnick; and his grandparents, Claire and John Lesnick, and Frank and Agnes Grady.



Family members include his wife of 15 years, Fran Lesnick; his mother, Anne Gilman and stepfather Gary Gilman; his brother, Stanley Lesnick; his sister, Shannon Shurtleff and her husband Thomas; his stepdaughter, Angela Gilman and her fiance Shane Welch; his stepson, Jonathan Gilman; his grandchildren, Devin Gilman, Alexis Gilman and Jonathan Contraros; his nieces, Natasha, Trisha, Kelly, Caitlin, Mary, and Margaret; and a nephew, Paul.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, May 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester, followed by a memorial service in the funeral home.



Condolences may be offered at



