Tina (Dobrzynski) Hitchcock of Derry, N.H., died Aug. 11, 2020, from cardiac arrest. She was 71.

Tina's legacy is one of being a caring, kind and engaged woman. She always had a soft spot for those who were less fortunate or were struggling, whether human or animal. Throughout her life she spoke for the voiceless and advocated for those who could not do so for themselves. She was also a non-conformist -- a self-described square peg in a round hole, and proud of it.

She was born at Lawrence General Hospital, in Lawrence, Mass., on April 20, 1949, to Charlotte (Jastrzebski) and Henry Dobrzynski

Her mother was a Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps, who served in the Pacific Theater in World War II until she was honorably discharged after contracting tuberculosis. Her father, Henry, was a survivor of three concentration camps, where he was held from 1939 until the Allied liberation in 1945. Like her parents, Tina, too, was a "stubborn Polock" who persevered against the odds.

Tina graduated from Tenney High School in Methuen, Mass., Class of 1967. She married the love of her life, Al, in May 1970, and they had a daughter and son.

She received her Associate's degree in Accounting from Merrimack College in 1976. She went on to manage her husband's business, Apple Valley Electric, and for a time was an apprentice electrician. She become the assistant to the President of Robert Frost School in Derry, from 1987-89, and a member of the Friends of the Derry Public Libraries and Nutfield Exchange Club in the 1990s. She also wrote the "On Line" column for the Lawrence (Mass.) Eagle-Tribune from 1994-96.

She returned to college to finish her education and pursue her true passion, receiving her Bachelor's in English in 1996 and her Master's in English Literature in 2000 from the University of New Hampshire.

While a student and teacher, she published several papers that were presented at conferences at the University of Lodz, Poland; Colgate University and UNH. She was also a contributor to the book "What to Expect When You're Expected to Teach: The Anxious Craft of Teaching Composition" in 2004.

She was an adjunct English professor at several colleges including UNH-Manchester, SNHU, Manchester Community College, University of Maryland Global Campus and Moberly Community College in Missouri. She taught in-person and online for the past 20 years.

She dedicated her life to her students. In 2004, she was recognized by Manchester Community College at a faculty appreciation dinner as a professor who changed the life of a student.

When she wasn't teaching, she was a lifelong learner, and a voracious reader of newspapers, non-fiction and mystery novels, and perhaps the Derry Public Library's best customer. She enjoyed watching movies and was just about unbeatable during any given year's Oscar pool. She loved baseball and followed the Boston Red Sox and NH Fisher Cats. She loved the Boston Celtics, Barry Manilow, the beach, and purple lilacs. As a young woman, she was a trained concert pianist. She also loved to sing and enjoyed performing musical theater, including Luisa in "The Fantastics" in 1968.

She was physically limited over the past 8 1/2 years due to a pain condition that doctors were unable to diagnose and autoimmune disorders, so she embraced the virtual world, including social media, remote learning, and her beloved book groups. The silver lining of the pandemic, she said, was that the world had finally come to her, and she made the most of it.

She is survived, and will be deeply missed, by her husband of 50 years, Al Hitchcock of Derry, N.H.; a daughter, Melanie Hitchcock of Merrimack, N.H.; a son, Andrew Hitchcock of Derry, N.H.; a sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and John Asquini of Saco, Maine; her cats, Gypsy and Gizmo, several cousins, friends, and former students.

Tina was cremated per her wishes and a Celebration of Life is being planned for Spring 2021.

The Hitchcock family would like to thank the Derry police and fire departments and emergency medical professionals for their heroic efforts and for their professionalism during Tina's last moments. It will not be forgotten.



