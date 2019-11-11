MANCHESTER - Tina M. Donoghue, 49, of Manchester, died on Nov. 7, 2019, after a sudden illness.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 2, 1970, she was the daughter of Kenneth J. and Carol M. (Carrigan) Donoghue Sr. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Tina graduated from Manchester High School Central.
She was a solderer with Granite Power Technologies for 14 years.
Tina had an affinity for the beach. She especially enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean islands, palm trees, and collecting sea glass. She deeply loved life and her family. Those who knew her will never forget her warmth and kindness.
In addition to her mother of Manchester, family members include three sons, Joshua Debelis of Newark, N.J., Devin Donoghue of Manchester, and Jared Wiswell, of Manchester; two daughters, Ashley Garcia of Manchester, and Tammarah Connor of Manchester; three grandchildren, Javien, Jayleana, and Jillian; a brother, Kenneth J. Donoghue Jr. of Manchester; a niece, Mistie; a nephew, Ryan; and aunts and uncles.
SERVICES: After cremation, a celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 11, 2019