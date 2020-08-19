To Huu Nguyen, 78, of Manchester, NH passed away on August 15, 2020. Born in Vietnam on May 6, 1942, he was a son of Anh Huu Nguyen and Tu Thi Le. He shared 36 years of marriage with his wife, Thuy Thanh Tran.
To was born and spent his childhood in Hoi An Quang Nam, later moving to Sai Gon City. He served in the Army of Republic of Vietnam as a Major and Battalion Commander in the Phuoc Long Sub-Zone. In 1994, he and his wife relocated to New Hampshire. To found great comfort in his faith and enjoyed spending time at Phuoc Dien Temple.
He is survived by his wife, Thuy Thanh Tran; his daughter, Thanh Truc Huu Nguyen and her husband Duy Sy Tran; his daughter, Thanh Thao Huu Nguyen; his granddaughter, Trishya Thanh Tran; and his brothers, Ngoc Huu Nguyen and Phuong Huu Nguyen and their families.
To's services will be held on Sunday, August 23 from 10am-4pm followed by cremation at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
