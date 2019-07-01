Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tobias John "Toby" Henry. View Sign Service Information Unitarian Universalist Church 669 Union St Manchester, NH 03104 (603) 625-6854 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Unitarian Universalist church 669 Union St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tobias (Toby) John Henry, beloved brother, son and father passed away this Tuesday June 25th at the age of 48.Born in Vermont, Toby always had a quest for self-edification, an aptitude for art, and an abiding love of nature, especially reptile and amphibian life. He graduated Memorial High School in Manchester before serving valorously in the US Navy as a seaman and medic. Receiving a Summa Cum Laude degree in journalism from Keene State College, Toby contributed numerous widely-read news and nature pieces as a reporter for the Brattleboro Reformer, Union Leader, and other local newspapers. His degrees in the medical field guided him to a path of care-taking, and he opened his heart and home to many who flourished under his meticulous care and tender humanity.A brilliant mind and deeply empathetic person, Toby brought humor and compassion everywhere he went. He loved classic vinyl, especially the Beatles, colored pencil art and his two doggos, Sherlock and Fionn. His friends and family ever marveled at his depth and breath of knowledge on disparate topics, and his cherished daughter treasures the long-standing in-jokes that the two have shared since her childhood. He "was thankful for every moment" they spent together.Toby is survived by his parents, Tim and Lynda, sisters, Lydia and Sarah, one daughter, Lucidia, and his adored nieces Zoe and Tilda, and nephews Owen, Simon and Oliver. Toby is also survived by his long-term client Wilfred, a cadre of close-knit aunts, uncles and cousins and his two much-loved brothers-in-law.A memorial celebration will be held at the Unitarian Universalist church in Manchester (669 Union St) on Friday July 5th. Calling hours will be 10am to 12pm. Published in Union Leader on July 1, 2019

