Dear Diane, Tim, and the entire extended Churas family. We are so very saddened by the passing of Tom at this young age. However, we are truly thankful and happy for having known him, and for the great times that we had together over the years. He was a great friend, and a wonderful god father to Peter. We will miss the fun times, fishing, and exploring the natural wonders of Squam lake together. Tom was one of the good guys - he had a great impact on our family, the National Guard family, and all those he came in contact with. The world is a better place for him having been in it Mark, Cheryl, Peter, and Patrick Forster

MARK FORSTER

Friend