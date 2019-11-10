Today we say goodbye to one of the good ones. Tom LaFlame, 67, of first Nashua, now Hopkinton, N.H., passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Concord Hospital.
Tom was born in Nashua, N.H., on Dec. 3, 1951, son of the late Richard and Teresa (Lemander) LaFlame. He leaves behind his brothers: Steve, Peter, John and Chris and his sister by choice Martha LaFlame; as well as various nieces and nephews.
He also leaves a huge hole in the heart of his wife and life-partner, Bonnie Six, her family and his friends.
Tom did not take the traditional path in life, yet he was highly influential in lives that he touched. A man of substance, of principle and a huge and caring heart; he gave gifts of himself in his humor and his actions.
The woodwork that he shared is a testament to his creativity, his tenacious attention to detail and his undying patience to make it perfect. He taught the rest of us to think outside of ourselves and to pay attention to everything and everyone around us.
Tom your life is cut far too short, we hope that your body is restored to your youth. You are loved.
SERVICES: A small memorial gathering will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 10, 2019