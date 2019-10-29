Tom (Ike, Ikey) Voliotis, 91, of Manchester NH passed away October 24, 2019 at his home. He was born October 16, 1928 in Manchester. He was the son of Apostolos and Mary (Zogopolous) Voliotis. Tom attended Manchester schools until joining the Navy during World War II. After leaving the Navy he did some traveling and then returned home to marry Shirley Gardner. They were married for 38 years until her death in 1991. He was also predeceased by his parents and a sister, Andy Voliotis.



Tom is survived by his daughter Lynda (Mark) Sanborn and three grandsons Jason, Brandon and Jared (Kathleen) Sanborn. He also leaves behind four great-grand children Shane, Rebekah, Lillyan and Marek Sanborn as well as his sister Pandora Gosselin, sister-in-law Jean Lubelczyk and many nieces and nephews. He especially enjoyed the company of his many friends at Hallsville Court.



Per Tom's wishes there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate his long and happy life at MoeJoe's Restaurant (2175 Candia Rd., Manchester, NH) on November 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM.

