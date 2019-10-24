Guest Book View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Memorial service 11:00 AM Congregational Church Hopkinton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOPKINTON - Toni McDowall Gray, age 80, died on Monday October 21st at Havenwood-Heritage Heights in Concord with the support of her friends and the staff of Havenwood. Toni was born in Darlinghurst, Australia, on May 24, 1939, daughter of the late John and Elena Hill. In 1956, she was confirmed in the Anglican Church in Sydney, Australia, and graduated from university at the Ascham School in New South Wales in 1957. In 1961, she received her general nursing certificate in England and Wales.



Toni traveled the world as a stewardess until she met Robert M. Gray in Hong Kong and was married in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1963. At that time, Bob was working for the State Department and upon travel to the United States, she became a US citizen. When Bob retired in 1969, they moved to Hopkinton where she resided until her death. She became a Registered Nurse in New Hampshire in 1970 and worked at a number of nursing positions until her retirement.



Toni was very active in town government and public affairs. Toni served as a Selectman from 1981 to 1993. She served on the Hopkinton Planning Board from 1982 to 1993, and on the Zoning Board of Adjustment from 1993 until the time of her death, her last public hearing being held in September of 2019. In addition, Toni served as the lay representative to the NH Lawyers Profession Conduct Committee for many years. Among other things, Toni was active in the Hopkinton Women's Club and the Friends of the Hopkinton Village Library.



Toni was an avid gardener and bird watcher. As an animal lover, she always had a dog by her side and fed the birds in her backyard.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert M. Gray, her stepbrother whom she loved dearly, Terence Robert Pritchard, and many pets and animals. She is survived by her beloved Corgi, Dylan Thomas, and her many friends in Hopkinton and elsewhere.



.



SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at the Congregational Church of Hopkinton, New Hampshire on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hopkinton Food Pantry, 330 Main Street, Hopkinton 03229. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



