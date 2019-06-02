Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Service 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Executive Courtyard 1199 South Mammoth Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tony C. Laprise, 56 of Hooksett, died May 9, 2019 unexpectedly at his home.



He was born in Castine, Maine on December 10, 1962 to Roland & Yolande (Rivard) Laprise. He lived most his life in Goffstown with his wife & children before moving to Hooksett.



Tony graduated from Manchester West High School Class of 1980 and furthered his education concurrently enrolling in night time college courses while working full time. Tony's passion for success resulted in many achievement awards throughout his career, most recently spending the last 15 years at Liberty Mutual in Portsmouth.



Tony enjoyed volunteering for his children's extracurricular activities from baseball, Odyssey of the Mind, and serving as vice president of the Goffstown High Football Board of Directors. He loved spending time with his family & friends and his summer vacations in Maine. In his spare time, he would work on cars & his motorcycle.



He was predeceased by his brother, Bruno Laprise, nieces Sheena & Tanya Laprise.



His surviving family members include, wife Helen (Martin) Laprise, four children, Troy Laprise and his wife Katy of Manchester, Kyle Laprise of Londonderry, Dylan Laprise of Worcester, MA and Ambre Laprise of Wakefield, MA; and one grandson Colin Laprise of Londonderry. Two brothers Serge Laprise of Epping & Marc Laprise of Manchester & many nieces & nephews.



The family would like to invite friends & family to stop by at their leisure to The Executive Courtyard, 1199 South Mammoth Road, Manchester, NH between the hours 5 - 8 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019, to help share in his life & memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the : PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or online at the website in Memory of Tony Laprise.



