1/1
Tonya L. Boucher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tonya L. Boucher, 41, of Hooksett, NH, passed away on October 4, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

She attended Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1997.

Tonya was a licensed aesthetician and event model for NASCAR at the Loudon races. Later, Tonya answered her true calling and became an LNA. She enjoyed caring for people, especially the elderly and those with special needs. Tonya loved her family, friends, and her pets. She will be deeply missed.

Family members include her husband, Denis Boucher of Hooksett; two sons, Zachary Chmielorz of Manchester and Myles Chmielorz of Londonderry; her parents, Rose and Karl Turgeon of Manchester; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services: There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 21, 2020
My friend you left too soon ❤ But you will never be forgotten I’m glad I got to speak to you before you left us Rest In Peace my friend
Erin Melendy
Friend
October 21, 2020
Tonya was, is and always be a great friend, mother, daughter. I went to high school with Tonya, I wasn't the popular type, but she always made me feel good about myself, she was always smiling and cheerful no matter the situation. I will truly miss you Tonya!!! Heaven got an amazing angel, shine your light on all of us from above. Love and miss you Tonya!!!

Scott Roberts
Friend
October 21, 2020
Still hard to believe that you have gone! Rest easy beautiful ❤
Jenn Ferland
Friend
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Debbie Saykaly
Friend
October 21, 2020
Johnnie Saykaly
Friend
October 21, 2020
GOD BLESS YOU
Bud Chase
Friend
October 21, 2020
Tonya, taken away too soon. I know in my heart that Grammy was there to greet you. Watch over your young family. RIP sweetheart
Love, Auntie Natalie
Natalie McAllan
Family
October 21, 2020
To Dennis, Zack, Miles and the rest of Tonya's Family, and her friends,

Tonya was an amazing caring person with a heart of gold. She will be deeply missed. I know she is looking out for all of us from above. You all have my sincere deepest sympathy.

Love,

Patty
Patricia Gale
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved