Tonya L. Boucher, 41, of Hooksett, NH, passed away on October 4, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
She attended Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1997.
Tonya was a licensed aesthetician and event model for NASCAR at the Loudon races. Later, Tonya answered her true calling and became an LNA. She enjoyed caring for people, especially the elderly and those with special needs. Tonya loved her family, friends, and her pets. She will be deeply missed.
Family members include her husband, Denis Boucher of Hooksett; two sons, Zachary Chmielorz of Manchester and Myles Chmielorz of Londonderry; her parents, Rose and Karl Turgeon of Manchester; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services: There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
