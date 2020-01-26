Tracy A. Desmarais (1968 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I will always remember your smile and laughter. Wonderful..."
    - Linda Schraeder
  • "We will dearly miss your friendship, professionalism, and..."
    - Akm Rahman
  • "The world has lost an incredibly genuinely wonderful woman...."
  • "I worked with Tracy at Home Insurance years ago....very sad..."
    - Nancy OConnell
  • "I can not express the sorrow I feel with Tracy's passing...."
    - Herb Newell
Service Information
BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH
03103
(603)-625-6436
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH 03103
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:30 PM
BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH 03103
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tracy A. Desmarais, 51, died Jan. 18, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center following complications from surgery.

She was born in Manchester on Oct. 10, 1968, the daughter of the late Maurice and Josephine (Osiel) Desmarais.

She was the Fuel Assistance Program Administrator for State of NH Office of Strategic Initiatives.

Family members include two daughters, Tiffany Landry of Everett, Mass., Ashley Durham of Manchester; one grandson, Joseph Doss of Everett, Mass.; one brother, Maurice A. Desmarais Jr. of Colorado; three sisters, Kathy Merrill, Joyce Desmarais, Janice Bureau, all of Manchester.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she cherished her two cats, Cali and Loki. She also enjoyed country concerts and traveling.

SERVICES: A memorial reception will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St. A prayer service will take place at 6:30 p.m. during the reception.

For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.