Tracy A. Desmarais, 51, died Jan. 18, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center following complications from surgery.
She was born in Manchester on Oct. 10, 1968, the daughter of the late Maurice and Josephine (Osiel) Desmarais.
She was the Fuel Assistance Program Administrator for State of NH Office of Strategic Initiatives.
Family members include two daughters, Tiffany Landry of Everett, Mass., Ashley Durham of Manchester; one grandson, Joseph Doss of Everett, Mass.; one brother, Maurice A. Desmarais Jr. of Colorado; three sisters, Kathy Merrill, Joyce Desmarais, Janice Bureau, all of Manchester.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she cherished her two cats, Cali and Loki. She also enjoyed country concerts and traveling.
SERVICES: A memorial reception will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St. A prayer service will take place at 6:30 p.m. during the reception.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 26, 2020