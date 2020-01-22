ORMOND BY THE SEA, Fla. - Tracy Ann (Devine) Laliberte, 56, formerly of New Hampshire, died suddenly on Jan. 15, 2020, in Ormond by the Sea surrounded by her family.
Born in Manchester, N.H., on June 21, 1963, she was the daughter of Thomas and Joan (Wood) Devine.
She was educated in the local school system. Tracy graduated from Trinity High School. In addition, she earned a bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State University.
Before retiring, she worked 33 years as a teacher for Highland-Goffe's Falls Elementary School in Manchester, N.H.
Teaching children was her passion and she will be remembered as a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being anywhere with her family, and spending time at the beach with her husband at their Florida home. She was proud of the accomplishments of her family members, especially her children's successful careers in education and law enforcement.
Family members include her husband of 32 years, Albert Laliberte of Ormond by the Sea; her daughter, Carly Cohen, husband Riley, and their son Everett; her son, Kevin Laliberte of Auburn, N.H.; her siblings, Richard D. Devine and wife Alaine, Patrick Devine, Thomas Devine, Michael Devine and wife Judy, and Joseph Devine; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Volusia Turtle Patrol, 4738 S. Peninsula Drive, Ponce Inlet, Fla. 32127
To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 22, 2020