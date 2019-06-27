LITCHFIELD - Tracy D. (DiLuzio) Fauteux, 57, of Litchfield, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her home.
Born on Jan. 23, 1962, in Keene, she was the daughter of Betty (Perra) Kirby, and the late Frank DiLuzio Jr.
Her hobbies and interests included birdwatching, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs.
In addition to her mother, family members her husband, Jacques Fauteux, of Litchfield; her daughter, Nicole Croteau and her husband, Nathan, of Berlin; three sons, Todd Bedell Jr. and Jean Fauteux, both of Litchfield, and Bryan Fauteux and his wife Casey, of Hudson; six grandchildren, Dylan Hughes, Hanna Groleau, Nolan and Jaxon Croteau, Caleb and Luke Fauteux; two sisters, Cinda Strout, of Deltona, Fla., and Ginny Alston, of Orange City, Fla.; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Blair DiLuzio.
.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Friday, June 28, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on June 27, 2019