It is with great sadness the family of Tracy Smith, age 49, shares the news of her death following a long battle with manic depression.
All the world was a stage for Tracy. She lived life with an abundance and vitality that few others have. From a young age, she was performing solo's in school concerts, acting in local stage productions and singing with the Syracuse University Children's Chorus - her beautiful voice and stage presence was well known to those who loved her. She continued her love of performing in her adult years, performing with the Actorsingers of Nashua. Some of her dearest friendships came out of her time with this group of people.
Tracy discovered a love for running over the past few years. She took on the challenge of becoming a runner much like she did with everything else in life: passion, fervor, and intensity. She belonged to "She Runs This Town", a running group dedicated to supporting female runners. She was a cheerleader for every runner in this group and would offer to run alongside anyone that needed a running buddy.
Tracy's recent position of General Manager of the Tilt'n Diner in Tilton, NH was something she enjoyed greatly. She managed the restaurant through Covid restrictions and was proud of the business they brought in. Prior to that, she helped open the 1750 Taphouse in Bedford NH as the General Manager. She loved all her "restaurant peeps" and looked forward to going to work each day.
While Tracy battled depression, she endlessly supported others facing the same demon, as a suicide prevention advocate. Her shining light helped many people through dark times, with the empathy to know what they were facing and how to help them. She was the first in line when someone asked for help at any time.
Tracy will be lovingly remembered by her parents John (Diane) Smith and Patricia Gage, her sister Jacqueline (Patrick) O'Brien, her brother Gary (Ryan) Smith, her nieces Brooke, Aurora and Elizabeth, and her nephew Brady. She will also be forever remembered by her Uncle Gregory (Kathy) Love, her Aunt Barbara (James) Smith and her Uncle Christopher Love, as well as many cousins and extended family. She is pre-deceased by her Stepfather Russell Gage.
While we mourn the life of a wonderful spirit, the family is comforted by the fact Tracy is finally at peace. In her honor we would like to remind everyone to please be aware of the signs of depression in family and friends and to ask for help when it's needed.
Calling hours will be held at Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St. in Milford, NH on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-7PM. Tracy's ashes will be shared among several special friends/groups so that they can honor her in the way they desire. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Donations in Tracy's honor can be made to: NAMI New Hampshire (National Alliance of Mental Illness) at 85 North State Street Concord, NH 03301 or by visiting http://www.naminh.org/
and selecting the "donate" button.