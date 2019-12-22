Troy M. Cumings (1984 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I worked with Troy as well at Shaws. I am so sorry for your..."
    - Kim GARRISON
  • "I worked with Troy at Shaws and I am very saddened to hear..."
    - Andrea Aversa
  • "Our prayers and thoughts are with you at this time."
    - Diane Adams
  • "My sympathies for all of Troy's family and friends. I am so..."
    - Lucie Dunn
  • "Our prayers are with you."
    - Maurice and Marie Isabelle
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
Obituary
Troy M. Cumings, 35, of Allenstown, died unexpectedly on December, 16, 2019 at Concord Hospital.

He was born in Manchester on October 21, 1984 to Michael and Denise (Duford) Cumings. He graduated from Pembroke Academy in 2003 and later from New Hampshire Technical Institute.

Troy had worked for Federal Express, Stonyfield Yogurt Company and Shaw's Supermarkets. He was an avid fan of all Boston pro sports teams and he enjoyed video games, music, movies, board games and time spent with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents of Allenstown; two brothers, Ryan Cumings and wife, Karen, of Exeter and Adam Cumings of Allenstown; his paternal grandparents, Francis and Patricia (Dunn) Cumings of Litchfield; a nephew, William Cumings and a niece, Abigail Cumings; aunts, uncles and cousins.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday (12/26) from 10 a.m to noon followed immediately at noon by a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 22, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
