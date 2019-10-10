DERRY - Troy M. Dustin, of Derry, passed away on Oct. 6, 2019, after a period of declining health.



Born in Nashua on March 24, 1962, he was the son of Donald Dustin and Madeleine (Dobens) Hoskinson. He was a lifelong resident of the greater Nashua and Derry areas, where he always had a large group of friends.



Troy was an accomplished electrician and also skilled in carpentry and auto repair.



He loved camping, motorcycles, snowmobiling and enjoyed cooking.



Family members include his sisters, Donna (Dustin) Morais of New Port Richey, Fla., and Rhonda (Hoskinson) Alden of Wolfeboro; also survived by Phyllis DiCecca, now of Greensburg, Pa.; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A celebration of life is being planned for the weekend after Thanksgiving.



The best way to honor a memory is to live out the lessons and gifts the deceased brought to your own life. In Troy's memory, please make time to help a friend in need and joke around with someone who needs a reason to smile.

