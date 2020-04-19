Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trudy A. Stickney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Trudy A. Stickney, 87, a resident of Contoocook, N.H., passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Concord, N.H., after a fall.



Trudy was born on March 18, 1933, in Boston, Mass., and was adopted by World War One decorated veteran Walter A. Gillis and his loving wife Alice C. Gillis of Reading, Mass. The family moved to a small farm in Newmarket, N.H., where Trudy was loved and cared for with many memories that she told throughout her life.



Trudy attended St. Mary's school in Newmarket and because of her articulate mind, she was placed in second grade at the age of five. She graduated from Newmarket High School in 1950 at the age of 16. After high school, she worked for Judge Griffin & Gallant Mfg. until moving to Hopkinton, N.H., to raise her two children with her first husband of 24 years.



Trudy served on the Hopkinton School Board and worked as a waitress at the Casserole Restaurant in Hopkinton until she divorced in 1974. She then met and married William A. Stickney in 1976 and together they ran the Horseshoe Tavern and the Casserole Restaurant for many years. Next, Trudy and her husband Bill both worked at St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. Trudy worked as the Chef to the Rector and her husband worked in the Maintenance Department. They both retired from St. Paul's School. Trudy was a lifelong Astrologer.



Trudy leaves her loving husband of 44 years, William A. Stickney of Contoocook, N.H.; daughter, Nancy Eaton (Gielar) of Newmarket, N.H.; a son, John Gielar and his fiance Heidi Bukoski of Gilsum, N.H.; her husband's children, Michael Stickney of Swanzey, N.H., Andrew Stickney of Philadelphia, Pa., Barbara Stickney of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and her only niece, Patricia Wadsworth (Gielar) of Georgiana, Ala. In addition, Trudy is survived by her sister-in-law Mary De Angelis of Concord, N.H., and Lois Magenau of Andover, N.H. Trudy also leaves grandchildren Brittany Eaton and Nathanial Eaton, both from Newmarket, N.H., Russell Gielar of Keene, N.H., Ian Gielar of Pensacola, Fla., and Cody Gielar of San Jose, Calif. She was predeceased by her brother, Francis Gillis, and her son-in-law, David Eaton.



Trudy will be interred at her family plot in Newmarket, N.H., and with her loving husband at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H., after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. We are greatly saddened by the loss of a vibrant person who will not be soon forgotten. She taught us human kindness, compassion and was a bright light in our lives that will never go out. She was happy, loving and she will be greatly missed. We also want to thank Pleasant View Center Nursing facility for their love and care that they provided during the end of her life.

