Tyler Blondeau, 28, of Goffstown and Hampton Beach, passed away July 12, 2019.
Devoted father of Oliver Blondeau and his mother, Jenel Richards. Loving son of Maurice Blondeau and his wife, Mary and Kimberlee Blondeau. Brother of MacKenzie Bolduc, her husband, Mario and their daughter, Penelope. Half-brother of Jackson Fitzgerald. Grandson of Raymond and Vivian Blondeau and John and Doris Gilcreast. Nephew of Catherine Cheney Georke and her husband, Ulrich and their children, James and Samuel. Nephew of Carolyn Babcok and her children, Jenna, Kaleb, Nicole and Halie. Nephew of Carmen Desmond and her children, Christy and Justin. Nephew of Raymond Blondeau and his wife, Michele and their children, Sierra, Harrison and Mason. Nephew of Susan Gilcreast. He is also survived by many extended family and dear friends. He was predeceased by his beloved K-9 companion, Simon.
Tyler was born in Manchester, lived in Hampton until he was 10 and moved to Goffstown in 2001. He graduated from Goffstown High School and completed the Criminal Justice Program at Manchester School of Technology. He was a member of Goffstown Police Explorers. He also attended Southern New Hampshire University where he made Dean's list.
Tyler was very clever, loved to learn and was an avid reader. He enjoyed snowboarding, movies and video games including X-box - Magic. Tyler had a great sense of humor, was very fun and enjoyed a good joke. Most of all Tyler loved spending time with his family.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19 at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, Manchester. Interment to follow at Westlawn Cemetery, North Mast St, Goffstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tyler's memory may be made to Upper Valley Turning Point at www.secondwindfound.org
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on July 17, 2019