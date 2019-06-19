Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Congregational Church of Hollis 3 Monument Square Hollis , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLIS - Tyler David Hardy, 35, of Hollis, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.



Born on March 1, 1984, he was the son of Charles and Leigh (Byers) Hardy, of Hollis, and the husband of Madison (Lowell) Hardy, also of Hollis.



In his younger years, Tyler enjoyed playing soccer, snowmobiling, golfing, spending time at the lakes and downhill skiing. He carried his passions for golfing and skiing into his later years and enjoyed both activities with family and friends.



Tyler attended Hollis/Brookline High School, graduating in 2003. He continued on to Endicott College graduating with a business and history degree in 2007.



After college, Tyler went on to work for the family business as a farm manager at Brookdale Fruit Farm, demonstrating an innate and exceptional ability as an orchardist.



He was active in the community as well as the farming industry participating in several organizations such as the New Hampshire Farm Bureau and the International Fruit Tree Association. He served as the president of the New Hampshire Fruit Growers Association and was the chairman of the New Hampshire Agricultural Advisory Board.



Out of all of his passions and activities, he always said being a husband and father was by far his greatest honor and accomplishment.



In addition to his loving wife Madison, their newborn son Edwin, his parents, and his favorite furry companion Pilot, family members include his brother and sister-in-law, Trevor and Katie Hardy; his in-laws, John and Carrie Lowell; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Katherine and Andrew Raucci, and Trevor and Emily Lowell; as well a large extended family and a tremendous group of friends.



Tyler was an exceptional human being: he was kind, generous and always brought humor and grace to everything he touched. There has been no other like him and he will be greatly missed. "There is a place called 'heaven' where the good here unfinished is completed; and where the stories unwritten, and the hopes unfulfilled, are continued. We may laugh together yet..." J.R.R. Tolkien



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, June 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua.



A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. in the Congregational Church of Hollis, 3 Monument Square, Hollis.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tyler D. Hardy Memorial Fund through the following GoFundMe page:

