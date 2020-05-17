LACONIA------ Tyler Matthew Petrie, 27, passed away at his home, on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Tyler was born on June 14, 1992, in Portland, ME, the son of Ronald and Dorothy (Kimball) Petrie.
Tyler obtained his Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow in the Boy Scout Troop 412. He graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 2010, and then earned a bachelor's degree in Culinary Arts from SNHU.
Tyler worked as a chef at the Atlantic Grill in Rye for the last two years. The first thing he cooked was a pie at 2 years old with family for Thanksgiving. Tyler was always very blunt, if you asked him what he thought. For example, when someone asked him how he likes their brownies, he joked, "It was not your best effort" because they came from a box mix. He would make brownies for game nights at a friend's home. He loved seminary activities at church. Chocolate was also one of his favorite foods.
He loved traveling the Eastern Coastline and Canada with his family. He traveled the world with his wife to Ireland, Costa Rica, Spain, Broadway Shows, Potter World, Sleepy Hallow, and had special moments in the adventure suites, so many adventures.
He loved playing games, cooking, camping, hiking, canoe trips, going to the ocean, using NERF guns with his brothers, and swimming at Wason Pond and riding his bike on the trails in Chester, NH.
He helped Homes for Humanities after Hurricane Katrina. He loved nature and doing flower arrangements like making a guitar of flowers, and going to the Boston Flower Show. He also loved writing poems.
Tyler worked with kids at Camp Lincoln in Kingston, NH and performed magic tricks at the opening night of Harry Potter.
He loved working at Haunted Acres every Halloween. He loved anything Halloween and loved pulling pranks on people on April Fools Day and any given day. His favorite person to prank was his father.
He had a cat named Diamond for 19 years. She would run up to the window every day and watch for Tyler to come home from school.
Tyler is survived by his loving wife Natasha Simmons, who he married Oct. 31st, 2014 at Rye Beach, NH; his parents Ronald and Dorothy Petrie, of Chester, NH; his brothers: Kenneth Petrie of Manchester, NH; Nicholas Petrie and his wife Carli Petrie, of Pleasant Grove, UT; Isaac Petrie of Idaho Falls, ID; his sister Lynette Fox and her husband David, of Laconia, NH.
He will be remembered for his loyalty, humor, mischievous smile, and most importantly, the unconditional love he had for his family.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations in Tyler's name to the following websites:
www.naminh.org/getinvolved/donate/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/tyler-petrie-rememberance-funds
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.