Ulla I. (Lindqvist) Damon, 100, died November 10, 2020 at St. Teresa Nursing Center in Manchester, N.H. as a result of complications from the coronavirus.
She was born on January 20, 1920 in Stockholm, Sweden. The daughter of Nathaniel Lindqvist and Maria (Mansson) Lindqvist. Growing up in Sweden, she loved nature and enjoyed cross-country skiing in the mountains, biking in the countryside, and picking mushrooms and blueberries in the woods.
Ulla earned an associate's degree in management and embarked on a career as a travel agent in Sweden. In her mid 20's she traveled extensively, on her own, throughout Europe and the United States.
After emigrating to the U.S., she later married H. Lane Damon on October 11, 1952, in Nashua N.H. Subsequent to starting a family, she opened a Swedish craft shop named Bit of Sweden in Manchester, where she taught embroidery, needlepoint, rug making, and weaving. During summers she also conducted informal arts and crafts classes at the family cottage on Drakes Island, Wells, ME.
A generous and giving person, Ulla spent much of her time helping friends and neighbors while volunteering in numerous local organizations such as The Salvation Army, International Club, Grace Episcopal Church, Elliot Hospital and served as a board member of the Manchester YWCA. For many years, she also provided accommodations for international college students from various countries.
Ulla enjoyed feeding birds, chipmunks and crows from her back porch. Her house, always full of flowers and plants, became affectionately known as "The Rain Forest." She was happiest when spending time with her family and was especially proud of watching her grandchildren grow, play sports, and graduate from college. In her later years, Ulla entertained her family and friends by telling wonderful stories of her long adventurous life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her husband, H. Lane Damon, her two brothers and four sisters.
She leaves behind her son Thomas Damon, his wife Susan Perna-Damon CPA, of Littleton, MA; her daughter Monika Kehas, husband George, and her grandchildren, Gregory Kehas of Hooksett, N.H. and Andrew Kehas of Providence R.I.; her brother-in-law Dr. Dwight Damon of Merrimack, N.H. and sister-in-law Gunn-Britt Lindqvist of Stockholm, Sweden, as well as nieces and nephews in the United States and Sweden.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at St. Teresa Nursing Center for their care and compassion during her extended stay there.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Catholic Charities New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Food Bank, or a charity of their choice
