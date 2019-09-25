Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 (603)-895-3628 Memorial Mass 1:00 PM St Joseph's Church 200 Pleasant St. Epping , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RAYMOND - Urbain E. Roy, 83, died on Sept. 22, 2019, in Manchester.



Born on Dec. 4, 1935, in Methuen, Mass., he was the son of the late Lionel and Edna (Emond) Roy. Residing in Raymond for the past two years, he was raised in Methuen and Lawrence, Mass., and formerly lived in Fremont for more than 30 years.



He served in the National Guard.



Urbain worked many years as a tool and die maker for Ingersoll Rand Inc. in Nashua. A skilled machinist, he enjoyed tinkering and building steam engines and models in his machine shop during his spare time.



Family members include his wife, Ramona E. Benson of Raymond; four children, Raymond U. Roy of Exeter, Debra Richard of Pollocksville, N.C., Katherine Orlowicz of New Durham, and Michael Roy of Raymond; his stepson, Jon Benson and family of Fremont; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Chanel Roy of Hollis, and Lionel Roy of Bloomingdale, N.Y.; two sisters, Bernadette LaChance of Salem, and Carmel St. Pierre of Chester; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his stepson, Errol Benson.



Special thanks to Ray Roy, Jon, Evelyn, and Dot Benson, Martin, Emily and Stella, and our friends Linda and Claudette for filling Urbain's last few months with love and support. And a very special thanks to "Little Stella" for making him smile and happy.



SERVICES: A memorial mass is planned for Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. from St. Joseph's Church, 200 Pleasant St., Epping.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass. 02284 or Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, c/o Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, Mass. 02215.



Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, is in charge of arrangements.

