Urban T. Landini
1926 - 2020
Urban T. Landini of Bedford, NH, late of Indian Land, SC, passed peacefully on October 22, 2020. Anne, his wife of 69 years, was by his side and they held hands as usual; Urban was 94 years young.

Urban was born to Gabriel and Annette (Salvo) Landini, the youngest of five children. He attended Somerville High School where he played basketball throughout his 4 years. Upon graduation, the man who could not swim joined the Navy and served for the remainder of WWII.

Upon honorable discharge from the Navy, Urban returned to the Boston area to further his education. Northeastern University, where he played basketball for the Huskies throughout his undergrad years, was his choice and he determined to stay and obtain his Master's from NU as well.

Urban met and quickly decided he was to marry Anne, they raised a family and loved life. Urban enjoyed traveling with Anne and their friends, and when not working tirelessly for the Bedford Unity Club, he enjoyed a round of golf; he was still surprised by his hole-in-one. Urban's woodworking hobby has allowed us the pleasure of his clocks which he gifted on special occasions.

Urban is survived by his wife Anne, his two daughters Andrea and Suzanne, nieces, nephews and life-long friends of all ages. He was preceded in death by his siblings Florence Corso, Richard Landini, Edna Shogren and Yvonne Johnson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Urban's memory to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 4310, Portsmouth, NH 03802.

Urban will be remembered for his generosity, quick wit and impish grin, he had a "Hi" and a wave for everyone. His loving family will miss him but will be comforted by many years of fond memories. A celebration of Urban's life will be held at a later date when it is again safe to congregate and at that time, everyone will be welcome.

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Urban's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Mrs Landini was one of my teachers At McKelvie and I was a childhood friend of Andrea. My sincere condolences to your family on your loss.
Susan Cote Hilchey
October 23, 2020
Mr. Landini,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USN during WW II and for being a member of the Greatest Generation. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey
