1/1
Ronald J. Ouellette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SSGT Ronald J. Ouellette, USAF, 23, of Merrimack, NH, died Monday, September 14, 2020 in Kuwait from injuries suffered in an ATV accident. He was born in Derry, NH on May 7, 1997, a son of Kerry (Jones) Slade and Ronald Ouellette. He had been a resident of Merrimack for several years, and was raised in Londonderry, NH. RJ was a graduate of Londonderry High School, Class of 2015, and was currently serving in the US Air Force in Kuwait.

He is survived by his mother, Kerry Slade and her husband Jack of Ripley, TN; his father, Ronald Ouellette and his wife Deborah of Merrimack; his sister, Mary Ouellette of Ripley, TN; his stepbrother, Justin Byrd of Merrimack; his stepsister, Jenna Byrd of Nashua; his grandparents, Ronald Renfroe of Cumming, GA, Robert and Martha Howe of Mesa, AZ, and Gary and Terry Ouellette; his girlfriend, Haley Burgess; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 12pm - 4:00pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 1:00pm in NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved