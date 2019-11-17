Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Valerie CoteManchester, NH - Valerie was born in Manchester, New Hampshire to Christine and Edward Cote. She started life growing up in Auburn but her zest for life and new experiences took her around several other towns in New Hampshire, Vermont and Florida where her outstanding culinary skills provided her with many work opportunities. Love and smiles must have been her secret ingredient because you could taste them in every dish she made. Just a nibble on one of her famous chocolate chip cookies would have you hooked for life! If anyone knew how to live life, it was Valerie. She always carried a bag that said "No Prob-Llama" and this saying couldn't have summed her up any better. She made light of tough situations and always found the good in everything and everyone. With all of her moves, she always kept her beloved PeeWee Herman doll with her. It was silly looking and unique which made it a perfect fit. Val looked at things differently, she always saw something special even where others didn't. If you needed help Val was there without hesitation, nothing was too much trouble. She was always a good sport and up for anything. She had a sense of humor that made even a trip to Walmart a mini adventure full of laughs.



She was a loving sister to Christine (Cote) Quinn and husband David Quinn of Clearwater FL, Billy Cote and Bryan Cote both of Largo, FL, Jonathan Cote of San Diego, CA and Edward Bruce "Moose" Cote (who predeceased her). Valerie had many nieces and nephews & great nieces and great nephews who she absolutely adored.



Close friends included Patricia Steady and family, June Bruno and Linda Riley.



Her family and friends weren't limited to humans, she gave many animals a wonderful life and she probably snuck treats into heaven for all her "fur-faces". Contributions in Valerie's name can be made to Riverside Rescue. Her family will plan a memorial service at a later date.

