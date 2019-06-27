Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Send Flowers Obituary

CANDIA - Valerie Hoyt, 72, of Candia, died June 25, 2019, after a period of declining health.



Born in Rosenheim, Germany, on June 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Andrij and Olga (Tutkina) Zajac. Raised in Manchester, she resided in Candia for more than 40 years.



In 1965, she graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.



She was a licensed nursing assistant with Hillsborough County Nursing Home for many years.



Valerie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren who brought her endless pride and joy. A great friend to many people, Valerie will be remembered for her kind smile and sunny personality. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear by all who had the honor to know this remarkable woman.



She was predeceased by her son, Dennis Wayne Hoyt. He died July 6, 2008.



Family members include her beloved husband of 51 years, Wayne D. Hoyt; her son, Robert Hoyt and his significant other, Tina Griffiths, of Candia; four grandchildren, Savannah, Coty, Hunter, and Brennan; three sisters, Halyna Sorensen and her husband, Edward, Teresa Zajac, and Tammy Zajac; and two brothers, John and James Zajac.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



A funeral service is Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Holbrook Cemetery, Candia.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



