ALLENSTOWN - Valerie J. Zielinski, 73, passed away on Feb. 21, 2019. She was born on Mar. 21, 1945 in Winthrop, MA to Richard and Eleanor (Heinz) Wolf. She retired in 1972 from N. E. Telephone where she worked as a switchboard operator. She attended St. Catherine's Church in Manchester.
She loved camping in Maine and the White Mountains, and loved seeing her grandchildren play sports. She is survived by her husband, Steven J. Zielinski whom she married in Nov. 1968, a daughter, Diane Berube and her husband, Donald of Pembroke and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Stephanie Berube.
SERVICES: There will be a service on Saturday, Mar. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech St., Manchester, NH.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2019