Valerie J. Zielinski

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Cherish the memories you have..."
    - Pam

ALLENSTOWN - Valerie J. Zielinski, 73, passed away on Feb. 21, 2019. She was born on Mar. 21, 1945 in Winthrop, MA to Richard and Eleanor (Heinz) Wolf. She retired in 1972 from N. E. Telephone where she worked as a switchboard operator. She attended St. Catherine's Church in Manchester.

She loved camping in Maine and the White Mountains, and loved seeing her grandchildren play sports. She is survived by her husband, Steven J. Zielinski whom she married in Nov. 1968, a daughter, Diane Berube and her husband, Donald of Pembroke and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Stephanie Berube.

SERVICES: There will be a service on Saturday, Mar. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech St., Manchester, NH.

Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for online condolences.
logo
Funeral Home
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details