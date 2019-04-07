Valerie Rose Cormier, 38, of Seabrook and formerly of Raymond, died unexpectedly on April 3, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1980, in Methuen, Mass., the youngest daughter of Barbara J. (Daniels) Cormier of Raymond and Mark D. Cormier of Danville.
Val grew up in Raymond, attended the local schools, and lived there until making her home in Seabrook. She was an accomplished model working in magazine, calendar, and other different modeling venues. Valerie Rose had the most energetic smile, was generous, compassionate, beautiful, and everyone who met her easily loved her.
She will be missed by her parents, husband William F. "Bill" Walsh, son Dylan P. Walsh, daughter Briana C. Walsh, of Seabrook, daughter Heather N. Walsh of Rochester; sister Amy L. Cotter, along with partner Adam Brackett of Raymond; nephew Christian J. Cotter; niece Cori Rose Cotter; many loving friends and family; and also canine friend Bella and feline friend Buddy.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Relatives and friends are welcome.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 7, 2019