Vasiliki "Bessie" (Liakos) Zekopoulos, 95, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hanover Hill Health Care Center after a week-long celebration of her 95th birthday.
Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late John and Androniki (Hatzas) Liakos. A Central High School graduate, Bessie worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Derby Beverage Co. and Pandora Knitting Mills. A talented crafter, Bessie enjoyed making wreaths for the Manchester Parks and Recreation Dept. and, of course, for St. George's annual Glendi Festival.
Bessie is survived by countless nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Bessie was predeceased by her husband, Soterios "Dyna" Zekopoulos, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage; a brother, Demetrios Liakos; and a sister, Phyanta Oddo.
SERVICES: Her visitation will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Thursday, April 4, from 4-8 p.m., with Trisagion Service at 7 p.m.
Her funeral service will be Celebrated in the St. George Greek Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m., followed by committal at Pine Grove Cemetery, 465 Brown Ave., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bessie's memory to the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, NH 03104.
To view Bessie's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019