Vassiliki "Bess" (Tsimekles) Slebodnick
1930 - 2020
Vassiliki "Bess" (Tsimekles) Slebodnick, 89, passed away the morning of June 9, 2020, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home.

Born in Dover, NH on June 22, 1930 to Nicles and Kaliope (Douramakos) Tsimekles, Bess is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, John A. Slebodnick, her brothers, George, James, and John Tsimekles, her sister, Anastasia (Tsimekles) Kageleiry, and her son, John N. Slebodnick. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lucie (Martin) Slebodnick, three grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew, and Jonathan and wife Charlotte, as well as one great grandchild, Theodore.

Bess was a vivid storyteller with a command for the room, always regaling her family and friends with humorous tales of her life experiences. She loved her pets, having several dogs, cats, and birds over the years. She also enjoyed crafting and decorating her house with her art and gifting her pieces to her grandchildren.

Due to current pandemic conditions, the services will remain private to close friends and family members only. We thank you for your understanding.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
