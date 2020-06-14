Vassiliki "Bess" (Tsimekles) Slebodnick, 89, passed away the morning of June 9, 2020, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home.
Born in Dover, NH on June 22, 1930 to Nicles and Kaliope (Douramakos) Tsimekles, Bess is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, John A. Slebodnick, her brothers, George, James, and John Tsimekles, her sister, Anastasia (Tsimekles) Kageleiry, and her son, John N. Slebodnick. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lucie (Martin) Slebodnick, three grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew, and Jonathan and wife Charlotte, as well as one great grandchild, Theodore.
Bess was a vivid storyteller with a command for the room, always regaling her family and friends with humorous tales of her life experiences. She loved her pets, having several dogs, cats, and birds over the years. She also enjoyed crafting and decorating her house with her art and gifting her pieces to her grandchildren.
Due to current pandemic conditions, the services will remain private to close friends and family members only. We thank you for your understanding.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.