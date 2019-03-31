Velma Kingsbury, 73, of Manchester, N.H., died March 29, 2019.
She was born in Somerville, Mass., on Nov. 5, 1945.
In her early years, she was employed as a secretary.
Velma was fond of her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time in Veteran's Park.
Family members include her son, Ernest Sheets of Hyde Park, Mass.; and two grandchildren, Evan and Mia Sheets.
