RAYMOND - Verda J. (Johnson) Murray, 90, passed away suddenly on Aug. 5, 2019, in her Raymond home.



Born Feb. 27, 1929, in Malden, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Robert B. Johnson and Verda J. (Wentzel) Johnson. Verda was one of three children in her family.



Raised in Wilmington, Mass., she graduated from Wilmington High School.



In 1950, she married Roy E. Murray. They moved to New Hampshire to raise their family and lived many years in the Raymond area.



Verda was a devoted homemaker for her husband and three children. She was predeceased by her loving husband in 2005.



She was fond of animals, especially her three cats. Verda was also an avid Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox fan.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Willis Johnson and Howard Johnson.



Family members include her son and daughter-in-law, Edmund and Karen Murray of Auburn, her son and daughter-in-law, David and Cindy Murray of Candia; her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Murray and Robert Drowne of Raymond; three grandchildren, John Murray, Matthew Murray and Sara Murray; and a great-granddaughter, Starr Murray.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond.



A private graveside service for the family will be held in Holbrook Cemetery, Candia.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals-on-Wheels, 106 North Road, Brentwood, N.H. 03833 or the New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, N.H. 03885.



