Verlie M. (Gendron) Rajaniemi, 87, of Gorham, NH passed away on January 17, 2020 at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH. She was born in Berlin, NH on May 3, 1932 the daughter of Elton F. and Hulda W. (Dahlsing) Gendron and lived in North Reading, MA for 34 years before returning to the area in 1998, residing in Gorham. Verlie attended Holy Family Church.



Members of the family include her lifelong friend and recent partner Norman Demers of Gorham NH, her son Elton Rajaniemi and his wife Jodie of Dunbarton, NH; 3 daughters Pamela Reese and her husband William of Glenolden, PA, Cindy McLaughlin and her husband Bruce of Chester, NH and Vickie Rajaniemi and her husband James Clarke of Bedford, NH; 17 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 3 sisters Priscilla Shemp of Beatty, NV, Ellen Jane Kaufman of Albany, OR and Julia Hodgdon of Gorham, NH; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Wallace A. Rajaniemi, 2 sisters Theresa Lessard and Pearl Fortier and by 2 brothers Carl Gendron and David Gendron.



SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in the spring in the Mt. Hayes Cemetery, Gorham, NH. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, NH. Online guest book at

