MANCHESTER - Verna "Sammie" (Emerson) Conway, 85, of Manchester, passed away on July 14, 2019, of natural causes surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Feb. 1, 1934, she was the daughter of Clifton and Lucie Emerson. She was raised in Chichester.
Verna was employed at J.F. McElwain, Dorson and Fleisher and Myrna Shoe. When the industry ended, she went on to become the loving bartender at The Mediterranean, Lafayette Club and Winona Social Club.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Inez Hilt, Carmel Coburn, Cliftene Murphy and Doris Vien; and her brother, Clifton Emerson.
Family members include her daughter, Patty Simpson; her son, Ken Conway; her grandchildren, Kenny Simpson, Donald Blanchette and Kelsey Conway; her sisters, Esther Riel, Judy Murphy and Laura Stevens; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Services are planned for Saturday, July 20, at 2 p.m. in Riverview Cemetery, Parade Road, Barnstead.
Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 16, 2019