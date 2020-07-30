Vernard B. "Butch" Bronson , 86, of Stag Hollow Road died at his home, unexpectedly, Saturday evening July 25, 2020.
He was born July 15, 1934 in Groveton, the son of Bernard and Luella (Ball) Bronson; he attended local schools and graduated from Groveton High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He married Opal Gross in Whitefield on September 19, 1959. After leaving the service he was employed by the Lancaster Police Department and in 1963 joined the New Hampshire State Police, serving in the K-9 unit. After his retirement from the State Police in 1983, he worked several jobs including self employed logger, hauling sawdust for the Tillotson Corporation, Wal-Mart, the forestry service and as a truck driver for Bob Hanson. Additionally, he served several years on the Jefferson planning board. He enjoyed working and John Wayne movies.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Opal and three daughters; Laura Bronson of Jefferson, Ellen Griswold and her husband, Mark, of CT and Donna Bizier and her husband, Marc, of Milan, a brother Roland Bronson of Littleton, and three sisters Katherine Webster of Lancaster, Bethany Bronson of Stark and Cora Bronson of Littleton; five grandchildren, Alexander, Brian and Jacob Griswold of CT, Andria Cargill of MA and Samantha Cargill of NH. A daughter Sara Cargill and brothers Kenneth and Robert Bronson and a sister Lucille McMann predeceased him.
The family will conduct a private service. Donations in his memory may be made to the Jefferson Christian Church in care of Opal Bronson, 84 Stag Hollow Road, Jefferson, NH 03583.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net
.