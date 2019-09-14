Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Alfred Knowlton. View Sign Service Information St Theresa's Catholic Church 158 Old West Hopkinton Rd Henniker, NH 03242 (603) 428-3325 Wake 10:00 AM St. Theresa's Catholic Church 158 Old W. Hopkinton Rd. Henniker , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Theresa's Catholic Church 158 Old W. Hopkinton Rd. Henniker , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HENNIKER - Vernon Alfred Knowlton, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in New London Hospital after a brief illness.



Born in Keene on Oct. 20, 1929, he was the second of three sons born to Wilfred and Eva (Taylor) Knowlton.



He attended and graduated from Jaffrey schools, class of 1947. After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Bertha Leel of nearby New Ipswich.



Soon thereafter he enlisted in the



After his service, Vernon moved his family to Henniker and attended New England College. He graduated with a degree in civil engineering, which led him to a 31-year career as the chief engineer of the New Hampshire Water Resources Board. He was responsible for managing the lakes, ponds, rivers and dams throughout the state of New Hampshire. He took great pride in managing the water resources and dams across the state and was known as an accomplished engineer across North America.



In addition to his parents, Vernon was predeceased by his brothers, Donald and Phillip, and he lost his first wife Bertha to a lengthy and difficult illness in 1971.



In 1973, he remarried to Jean Fuller of Contoocook and this past June they celebrated 46 wonderful years of marriage. Vern and Jean were able to take an early retirement and spent many beautiful summers at the family camp on Lake Sunapee. But they also made time to enjoy some opportunities to travel throughout the country and enjoyed many trips abroad especially traveling to many European countries, And when the temperatures cooled off they would visit the islands and usually spend a couple of months each winter at Sanibel Island, Fla.



In addition to being an avid New England Patriots fan, Vernon also loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating. In the winter, he and Jean could be found skiing at nearby Mount Sunapee ski area.



Family members include his loving wife, Jean; his son, Alan of Hampden, Maine; a grandson, Andrew and his wife Cynthia; two great-grandsons, Braden and Anthony of Celina, Texas; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. from St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 158 Old W. Hopkinton Road, Henniker. A wake will precede the service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Henniker Cemetery.



A reception will be held in St. Theresa's Parish hall to conclude the services.



Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Henniker, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information, visit





